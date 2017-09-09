Ducati’s Petrucci fastest in San Marino

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy: Italy’s Danilo Petrucci, on board a Ducati, clocked the fastest time in the opening two training sessions ahead of Sunday’s (Monday in Manila) San Marino Grand Prix.

In the absence of the injured Valentino Rossi, the Italian public will be looking to another Ducati rider, Andrea Dovizioso, to push for the podium having gone top of the championship two weeks ago in Silverstone.

Dovizioso had to be happy Friday with the third fastest time behind Petrucci and Spain’s Maverick Vinales, on a Yamaha.

Both Spaniard Marc Marquez and Briton Cal Crutchlow were victims of crashes but able to get back on their bikes.

Standings after two opening free practice sessions for Sunday’s San Marino GP:

1. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 1min 33.231sec, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 0.005sec, 3. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.063, 4. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/Honda) 0.115, 5. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.244, 6. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/LCR Honda) 0.314, 7. Michele Pirro (ITA/Ducati) 0.360, 8. Jorge Lorenzo (ESP/Ducati) 0.383, 9. Andrea Iannone (ITA/Suzuki) 0.509, 10. Tito Rabat (ESP/Honda) 0.589

