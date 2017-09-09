Saturday, September 9, 2017
    Ducati’s Petrucci fastest in San Marino

    By on Sports

    MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy: Italy’s Danilo Petrucci, on board a Ducati, clocked the fastest time in the opening two training sessions ahead of Sunday’s (Monday in Manila) San Marino Grand Prix.

    In the absence of the injured Valentino Rossi, the Italian public will be looking to another Ducati rider, Andrea Dovizioso, to push for the podium having gone top of the championship two weeks ago in Silverstone.

    Ducati Octo Pramac’s rider Danilo Petrucci from Italy takes part in the free practice session at the Marco Simoncelli Circuit ahead of the San Marino Moto GP Grand Prix race in Misano, on Saturday. AFP PHOTO

    Dovizioso had to be happy Friday with the third fastest time behind Petrucci and Spain’s Maverick Vinales, on a Yamaha.

    Both Spaniard Marc Marquez and Briton Cal Crutchlow were victims of crashes but able to get back on their bikes.

    Standings after two opening free practice sessions for Sunday’s San Marino GP:

    1. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 1min 33.231sec, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 0.005sec, 3. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.063, 4. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/Honda) 0.115, 5. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.244, 6. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/LCR Honda) 0.314, 7. Michele Pirro (ITA/Ducati) 0.360, 8. Jorge Lorenzo (ESP/Ducati) 0.383, 9. Andrea Iannone (ITA/Suzuki) 0.509, 10. Tito Rabat (ESP/Honda) 0.589

    AFP

