Duke seeks redemption in Bellevue Resort 5150

Dimity Lee Duke takes another crack at the jewel she missed to keep the last time out as she gears up for the Bellevue Resort 5i50 Triathlon unfolding November 5 at the Bellevue Resort in Panglao Island, Bohol.

Advertisements

The Aussie ace said she can’t wait to race again in what she described as a “boutique location” where she hopes to atone for her setback to compatriot Amelia Watkinson in the 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run event last year.

“I’m looking forward to racing in such an iconic location showcasing what the Philippines has to offer,” said Duke of the world-class resort which boasts of natural wonders and attractions as well as artistic, cultural and historical treasures.

Panglao Island has also become a haven for weekend travelers and city folk looking for rest and relaxation.

“It’s a boutique location with a beautiful beach and a wonderful local community, making it a highlight in my racing calendar,” added Duke, who primed herself up for the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and backed by title sponsor The Bellevue Resort by winning the Regent 5150 in Subic recently.

But she faces an uphill battle against a crack international field, led by Aussie Kerry Morris, third placer in this year’s Cobra Ironman 70.3 Philippines, with American Laurel Wassner also tipped to vie for crown and the top $2,000 purse in the event presented by the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines.

For details, visit www.bellevue.5150philippines.com.

Top triathletes from 23 countries are competing in the event sponsored by venue hosts Province of Bohol and The Bellevue Resort, Municipalities of Panglao and Dauis, 2GO Express, Powerade and Wilkins Pure, TYR, David’s Salon, Gu, Intercare and Pioneer, The Philippine Star, Trilife, Asiatri.com and Finisherpix.

Aside from the Olympic-distance race, SEI will also hold the Sunrise Sprint, a short distance race series and a sub-category of The Bellevue 5i50 featuring a 750m swim, a 20k bike and a 5k run also for the second time in Bohol.

Other backers are Alcoplus, Bohol Bee Farm, Cetaphil, Daylong, Devant, Regent Sanicare, Ssangyong, Storck, Timex and Active Network.