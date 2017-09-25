Dula, Alavy-Chafi lead MoS awardees

Record-breaker Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Ehm Ahmadelle Alavy-Chafi of Diliman Preparatory School bannered the Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in the Elite Class of the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 121st National Series held in Abucay, Bataan.

Dula, the reigning Male Swimmer of the Year, swept all the gold medals in his five events highlighted by a record-breaking feat in the 400m freestyle (5:35.86) to pocket the MOS trophy in the boys’ 10-year category.

Not to be outdone was Alavy-Chafi who also claimed five gold medals in the en route to winning the top honors in the girls’ 9-year division of the tournament supported by The Manila Times and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Also winning MOS awards were future Olympian Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque (girls’ 11-year) and Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paula Carmela Cusing (girls’ 14-year), Albert Sermonia II (12-year) and Francino Archer Corpuz (boys’ 9-year).

The other MOS winners were Lovie Joy Ramos (7), Alexandra Marie Pedracio (8), Triza Tabamo (10), Ashley Nicole Ranada (12), Alexi Lucile Gapultos (13) and Maricar Openiano (15-over) in girls, and Master Charles Janda (8), Melbourne Carlos Guzarin Jr. (9), Ethan David Gabriel (11), Sean Vizcarra (13), Andre Abenir (14) and Erickson Nastor (15-over) in boys.

Host team One Bataan Swimming Team bagged the overall championship crown with 849 points while Agyu Tamu Swimming Team settled for second with 572 points and Diliman Preparatory School wound up third with 543 points.

Rounding up the Top 10 were Grand Villa (468), Eusebio Skolar Swimming Team (384), Philippine Navy Dependent (362), Aqua Nators (316), Lansang Swim Team (224), Pampanga Swimming Team (220) and Mighty Wahoos (208).

The PSL will be holding its 122nd National Series on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila. It will serve as qualifying tournament for the 2019 Summer World University Games to be held in Napoli, Italy.

“We’re inviting everyone to participate in our next competition to be held at the Rizal Meorial Swimming Pool in Manila especially those college students who want to be part of the PSL team in the 2019 Universiade. We want to form a strong team as early as now as per advise of PSL Chairman and Sen. Nikki Coseteng,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.