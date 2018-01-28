Dula breaks two records, Acierto shines in Dipolog meet

Wisenheimer Academy’s Marc Bryan Dula and Di­po­log Aqua Warriors’ Kiara Acierto bannered the gold medal winners in the 130th Philippine Swimming League National Series – Dipolog Swim Meet held at the Dipolog Aquatic Center in Zam­boanga del Norte.

Dula stood tall in the competition as he broke two lone course records in the boys’ 10-year category.

The reigning Male PSL Swimmer of the Year dominated the 200-meter freestyle event in two minutes and 32 seconds to erase the 2:35.30 old mark of Charles Emmanuel Ticbaen.

Dula, a veteran of international competitions at the age of 10, sizzled anew in the 50m backstroke, clocking 35.50 seconds to reset the 35.80 old record he also registered in the previous edition of the PSL Nationals.

He secured his third gold by topping the 50m butterfly in 32.60 seconds in the tournament hosted by the Dipolog local government unit in cooperation with the Dipolog Aqua Warriors headed by coach Ted Quijano.

For her part, Acierto took the gold medals in the girls’ 7-year 50m butterfly (46.00) and 200m freestyle (3:15:89).

Also earning gold medals were Ckkryztyn Leonardo (girls’ 6-under 50m butterfly), Elizabeth Reqiuoma (girls’ 8-year 50m butterfly), Mary Maika Montecillo (girls’ 9-year 50m butterfly), Karl Emmanuel Fernandez (boys’ 7-year 50m butterfly), Leodd Dalman (boys’ 8-year 50m butterfly) and Myel Lisondra (boys’ 9-year 50m butterfly).

The other gold medallists were Janina Lintula, Dustin Bersabal, Chaun Nacaytuna, Leano Dalman, Jehu Alguno, Kiara Eroy, La Ryne Paradero, Ryza Balandra, Bien Sumbanan, Hannah Kainak, Neil Salvador, Merrell Neri, Kent Cagape, Mayca Milabo, Enzo Malayang and Christian Leyno.

“We are thankful to the local government of Dipolog for inviting us and supporting our grassroots development program. These results are good sign of progress. We are looking forward to see them grow. Some of them have already competed abroad. We are hoping to bring more swimmers from Dipolog in international competitions,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The tournament serves as tryout to select swimmers for international competitions including the prestigious Summer World University Games to be held next year in Naples, Italy; Thanyaphura Swimming Championship in Phuket, Thailand; Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge sin Perth, Australia; Buccaneer Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan; and Bolles School Sharks TYR May Swimming Meet in Jacksonville, Florida.