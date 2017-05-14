Dula, Cusing earn three golds in Pampanga meet

Veteran international campaigners Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Paul Christian King Cusing of Diliman Preparatory School bagged three gold medals each at the start of the Philippine Swim­ming League (PSL) 114th National Series at the Garden Resort swim­ming pool in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Dula, a multi-gold medalist in international competitions, pocketed his first gold medal in the boys’ 10-year 100m Individual Medley after submitting one minute and 23.50 seconds.

He followed it up with another gold-medal showing in the 50m backstroke (39.00) and 50m butterfly (35.62) of the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Also stamping his class in the boys’ 15-over category was Cusing who reigned supreme in the 100m IM (1:08.03), 50m backstroke (31.35) and 50m butterfly (26.53), making him as the top candidate for the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in his age class.

Winning two gold medals each were Albert Sermonia II in the boys’ 12-year 100m IM (1:17.38) and 50m butterfly (35.15), Ehm Ahmadelle Alavy-Chafi in the girls’ 9-year 25m backstroke (20.41) and 25m butterfly (18.62), Recz Edward Agustin in the boys’ 15-over 50m backstroke (39.37) and 50m butterfly (37.30), Micaela Dula in the girls’ 8-year 25m bacstroke (24.66) and 25m breaststroke (27.78), Jenn Sermonia in the girls’ 8-year 25m butterfly (20.07) and 25m breaststroke (23.41), and Angelica Medrano in the girls’ 15-over 50m butterfly (34.35) and 50m breaststroke (40.19).

The other gold medalists were Denise Baui, Richelle Anne Callera, Agnez Danao, Althea Roxas, Master Charles Janda, Michael Llamoso, Theodoro Peng, Kyle Hudar, Danica Bonete, Triza Tabamo, Jude Gapultos, Nathaniel Capua, Julia Basa, Airane Bernaldez, Bea Robillos, Kyle Gabalfin, Yshie Ortiguera, Sophia Estacio, Jasmine De Vera, Micole Agcaracar, Mitch David, Aaliyah Dimaculangan, Krizzel Crisol, Gabriel Esteban and Joshua Santiago.

“The event is a grassroots development program of PSL for this region. We see a lot of potential swimmers and they are looking forward to more challenging international competitions. They are motivated and geared up,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The competition aims to select swimmers for future international competitions including the 2017 Invitational Swimming Championship in Hong Kong, SICC Invitational Swim Meet in Singapore and Tokyo Swimming Championship in Japan.

Slots for the prestigious World Summer University Games scheduled in August in Taipei, Taiwan are also at stake for those participants with ages 17 and over.