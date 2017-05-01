Dula, Cusing lead list of MOS awardees

Veteran international campaigners Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Paul Christian King Cusing of Diliman Preparatory School led the list of Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in the 113th Philippine Swimming League National Series in Abucay, Bataan.

Dula swept all his five events to claim the MOS plum in the boys’ 10-year category while Cusing also earned five gold medals to win the top honors in the boys’ 15-over division of the Class ABC.

Dula is fresh from successful campaign in the 2017 Prime Star Sport Academy Motivational Swimming Meet held at the Al Nasr Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where he won 12 gold medals.

The other MOS awardees were Lovie Joy Ramos (girls’ 6-under), Euri Sean Raphael Torrefiel (boys’ 6-under), Jenn Sermonia (girls’ 8-year), Master Charles Janda (boys’ 8-year), Ehm Ahmadelle Alavy-Chafi (girls’ 9-year), Shan Kervie Medina (boys’ 9-year), Julia Basa (girls’ 10-year), Jan Karylle Sarmiento (girls’ 11-year), Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 11-year), Albert Sermonia 2nd (boys’ 12-year), Katherine Gapuz (girls’ 13-year), Price Legaspi (boys’ 13-year), Heoel Agcaracar (girls’ 14-year), Luis Marquez (boys’ 14-year) and Malaya Barrios (girls’ 15-over).

Leading the MOS winners in the Motivational Division were Recz Edward Agustin who got 50 points in the boys’ 15-over and Tanya Louise Quinoveva who had 36 points in the girls’ 15-over.

Also sharing the spot light were Ella Avila (6-under), Agnez Danao (7), Priscilla Rigor (8), Jyreen Joyno (9), Mia Ubaldo (10), Audene Gaida (11), Gabrielle Comillas (12) and Alecxia Aganus (13) in girls; and Jude Gapultos (6-under), Dominic Bongotan (7), Wynn Valdez (8), Jore Quarteros (9), Lance Mallari (10), Alfred Gutierrez (11), Rod Dela Rosa (12), Van Jaring (13) and John Solomon (14) in boys.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

EMIL C. NOGUERA