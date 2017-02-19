Dula, DPS tankers break records in PSL Bataan

Promising tankers Marc Bryan Dula, Lee Grant Cabral and Elle Allavy-Chafi broke records in the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 108th National Series Motivational Swimming Meet held at the Avila Swimming Pool in Magtanong, Abucay in Bataan.

Dula, fresh from receiving the Tony Siddayao award in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night, registered 15.45 seconds in the boys’ 10-year 25m butterfly, smashing the 16.31 old mark of Rizalino Cortez.

Cabral and Alavy-Chafi, standouts of Diliman Preparatory School, also dominated the boys’ 25m butterfly (15.49) and girls’ 25m butterfly (17.00) in record fashions.

”It was an inspiring and motivational meet for swimmers, they competed and enjoyed the historical beauty of Bataan,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The other gold medalists in the girls’ class were Georgie Hombre, Alister Archer Corpuz (7); Micaela Dula, Jenn Sermonia (8); Triza Tabamo (9); Kyla Laguna, Jan Karylle Sarmiento (11); Sheryl Abril, Kyla Belleza (12); Katrina Coronel, Paula Carmela Cusing (13); Geoel Agcaracar (14); and Frances Chia (15).

Winning golds in the boys’ category were Jude Gapultos (6); Samuel Leal (7); Master Charles Janda (8); Shan Kervie Medina, Euie Vaugn Agustin (9); Karl Kervee Pastoril, Charles Chia, Joshua Santiago (11); Albert Sermonia II (12); Asejah Mckiro Agbanlog, Christian Matthew Evalla(13); Antonie McKen Agbanlog (14); and Paul Christian Cusing (15).

Papa thanked team host na Avila Swim Academy (ASA) headed by team manager Marilet Basa and head coach Louie Martin Cesdoiro.

Also PSL appreciates the swimming pool venue owners Mr. Ruben and Mrs. Clarita Santos for making the home of PSL in Bataan. In addition, PSL thanked Finis for being part of the leg series,” added Papa.