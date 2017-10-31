Dula, Mojdeh lead MOS winners

Record-breakers Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College reigned supreme in their respective age-bands to banner the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) winners in the Elite Class of the 124th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held in Laoag.

Fresh from successful campaign in the Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship in Japan, Dula (boys’ 10-year) and Mojdeh (girls’ 11-year) both earned 50 points to cop the top honors in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Dula established a new mark in the 50m backstroke (36.05) while Mojdeh broke the 50m-breaststroke record in 38.31 seconds.

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Jenn Ser­monia (girls’ 9-year) and Albert Sermonia II (boys’ 12-year) also won MOS awards along with Alexandra Pedra­cio (girls’ 8-year), Keyile Cayabyab (boys’ 9-year), Lana Ballesteros (girls’ 10-year) and Mikhaila Cajucom (girls’ 12-year).

The other MOS winners were Joshua Santiago (boys’ 13-year), Roany Rica (girls’ 14-year), Reynaldo Ogay (boys’ 14-year), Geoel Agcarcar (girls’ 15-over) and Julian Lazaro (boys’ 15-over).

“Nothing is costly when you see the happy smiles of the swimmers whenever their names are being called. This is what PSL wants, to transform every swimmer in the country. Every swimmer had their dreams to look forward to,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Diliman Preparatory School collected 593 points to claim the overall championship crown while Sirib finished second with 489 points and Baguio third with 442 points.

Rounding up the Top 10 were Mabalacat Flying Barracudas (428), Apayao (427), Bayambang Dolphins (325), Grand Villa (228), Susan Papa Swim Academy (124) Bulacan Great Whiteshark (98) and Seagulls (84).

After the Luzon leg, the PSL will resume its grassroots development program in the Visayas and Min­danao regions as it aims to discover new talents for future international competitions in Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

“We have a lot of international tournaments next year and as early as possible, we want to select swimmers to prepare them for those big competitions. We want to continue our winning streak in international level,” added Papa.