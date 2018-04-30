Dula, Mojdeh named Swimmers of the Year

For the second straight year, Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque clinched the 2017 Philippine Swimming League (PSL) Swimmer of the Year awards.

The two promising tankers were selected based on their impressive showing in local and international competitions for the past year.

Dula earned a total of 39 medals – 15 golds, 18 silvers and six bronzes – including three Most Outstanding Swimmer awards and two meet records in five international tournaments.

The then 10-year old Dula started the season with an MOS award in the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship held in March in Tokyo where he bagged eight silvers and one bronze.

Dula followed it up with a 10-gold medal haul in the Prime Star Sport Academy Motivational Meet in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in April en route to winning teh MOS plum.

He also sizzled in the 13th SICC Invitational Swimming Meet in Singapore in August, claiming two mints, four silvers and two bronzes and in the 2017 Bucaneer Invitational Swimming Championship in October in Japan, securing two golds, two silvers and two bronzes highlighted by a couple of meet records and MOS trophy.

Dula ended the year with a bang by pocketing one gold, four silver and one bronze in the 2017 Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Swim Meet in December in Dubai.

The Alexandre Papa-mentored Dula competed in 11 legs of the PSL National Series held in different parts of the country where he registered 10 meet records.

For her part, Mojdeh has been the most decorated athlete in the country in 2017.

She won seven MOS awards in seven international meets courtesy of her 59-gold, nine-silver, two-bronze showing on top of 14 new records.

Mojdeh got six gold, one silver, five records and MOS in Tokyo, Japan (March); six gold, three records and MOS in Phuket, Thailand; eight golds and MOS in Perth Australia; 18 golds, two silvers and MOS in Doha, Qatar; four golds, four silvers, one bronze, three records and MOS in Singapore; five golds, two silvers, one bronze, three records and MOS in Tokyo, Japan (October); and 12 golds and MOS in Dubai, UAE.

“These two young swimmers are true products of PSL’s nationawide grassroots development program. It was a great year for them. Dula and Mojdeh are the future of Philippine swimming. We are exposing them in international competitions as early as possible to prepare them for future international meets,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

For their remarkable showing abroad, both Mojdeh and Dula received a Tony Siddayao award during the 2017 Philippine Sportswriters Association Annual Awards Night – a third award for the former and second for the latter.