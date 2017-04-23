Dula, Tabamo bag three golds in Dubai meet

Wisenheimer Academy standout Marc Bryan Dula and Tarlac Mako’s Triza Tabamo bannered the Philippine Swimming League’s (PSL) 12-gold medal haul in the opening day of the Prime Star Sport Academy Swimming Championship held at the Al Nasr Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dula, a Tony Siddayao awardee in the PSA Annual Awards Night, topped the 100m Individual Medley in one minute and 21 seconds then dominated the 50m butterfly in 34.32 seconds and 50m backstroke in 37.1 seconds.

Sharing the top spot was Tabamo who reigned supreme in the 100m IM (1:22.53), 50m butterfly (36.47) and 50m backstroke (38.50) of the tournament organized by the Prime Star Sport Academy headed by BM Ravi, Ravi Chandran and Francis Segui.

“It is incredible for how these young swimmers evolved. I see great transformation in their life. It is a sudden change outlook of life from nothing of learn to swim from something that they can cherish in he swimmers entire life. Most of the swimmers experienced to see what their parents have not experienced. I am just truly happy that PSL is changing lives,” said Papa.

Joanna Cervas (100m IM and 50m butterfly), Jacob Gapultos (100m IM and 50m butterfly) and Danielle Pelayo (100m IM and 50m butterfly) earned two gold medals each while Jude Gapultos (50m butterfly), Marille Monte­negro (50m butterfly) and Alexi Gapultos (50m butterfly) contributed one mint apiece.

“Prime Star officials BM Ravi, Ravi Chandran and Francis Segui are working closely with us in the PSL in making this event possible. The swimming event will consist mostly of swimmers from Prime Star Sport

Academy. The awards will be given to the top three finishers and most outstanding swimmer award to the swimmer that won most number of medals,” stressed Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).