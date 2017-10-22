Dula, Tom spark PSL’s 10-gold haul in Japan meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) continued to make an emphatic statement by claiming 15 more medals including 10 golds in the 2017 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship being held at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Challenge to prove his worth after finishing second and third in his first two events, Wisenheimer Academy standout Marc Bryan Dula clocked 33.03 seconds to reign supreme in the boys’ 9-10 50m butterfly.

Not in any way overshadowed was Aubrey Tom’s gold medal in the girls’ 9-10 200m freestyle – her third overall – following her impressive 2:30.09 showing. She copped the gold medals in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke in the opening day.

Our Lady of Fatima University tanker Arbeen Thruelen (boys’ 11-12 50m butterfly, 30.60), Triza Tabamo (girls’ 9-10 50m butterfly, 34.14), Aishel Cid Evangelista (boys’ 8-under 100m freestyle, 1:16.58), and Kyla Soguilon (girls’ 11-12 100m backstroke, 1:09.48, and 50m butterfly, 31.45) were accounted for the other individual gold medals of the day.

Reigning Female Swimmer of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh also steered the PSL squad to a record-breaking showing in the girls’ 11-12 200m freestyle relay alogn with Soguilon, Chloe Laurente and Sophia Barcelo (2:05.38).

The relay squad of Tom, Tabamo, Martina Estrella and Alexandra Rejuso also broke the record in the girls’ 9-10 200m freestyle relay (2:15.19) while the group of Evangelista, Master Charles Janda, Charles Andallo and Leodd Dalman contributed a gold in the boys’ 8-under 100m freestyle relay (1:10.99).

“They all beat their personal best times. What is amazing is to go beyond what these swimmers can do and even surpassed meet records established by Japanese and Chinese swimmers. This is not within the circle of Asean countries but Asian,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Two more silvers – from Mojdeh in the 50m butterfly and the boys’ 11-12 200m freestyle relay of Thruelen, Lee Grant Cabral, Albert Sermonia and Raindale Ching – were added in the bag along with three bronzes from Joaquin Mirasol (boys’ 9-10 200m freestyle, 2:37.00), Laurente (girls’ 11-12 100m backstroke, 1:15.02) and Janda (boys’ 8-under 100m freestyle, 1:22.38).

So far, the Philippines has 18 golds, seven silvers and nine bronzes overall counting the eight mints, five silvers and six bronzes in the first day of the meet.

Expected to deliver medals on the final day of the competition are Diliman Preparatory School bets Paul Christian King Cusing (boys’ 15-18 100m backstroke) and Francino Archer Corpuz (boys’ 9-10 50m backstroke) as well as Trump Christian Luistro (boys’ 9-10 100m IM).

Meanwhile, Papa thanked the Filipino community in Japan headed by Myles Briones Beltran and Hiroshi Katsumata as well as Marilyn Aki, Joy Manuel, Rowena Shina, Cindy Sotooka, Espie Mejia, Lynn Danforth, Helen Nakamura, Yumi Yoshiyuki, Eljay Joseph Coyaco, Elta Alegado, Mariejun Rissen, Mildred Kudo, Maya Paulino, Marilyn Yokokoji, Editha Bautista, Lorna Tadokoro, Maria Chona, Precy Calpito, Maria Logroño, Sandra Nagumo, Gerardino Maricon, Nilda Bulan, Marjz Marie, Michael Moreno, Regz Sato, Hiroshi Katsumata, Elle Takeuchi, Lilibeth Valera, Mari Torres Gultiano, Rowena Koba­yashi, Tominaga family, Chie and Nash, Arnel Punzalan, Lolet Belazon and Marie Guttiano.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.