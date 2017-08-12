Dulaang Filipino represents PH in Belarus theater fest

Dulaang Filipino, the resident theater group of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), recently announced its production of “Oedipus” as the chosen Philippine representative to the Teatralny Koufar International Theater Festival in Minsk, Belarus from September 20 to 28.

The play, which is an adaptation of the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, is included in the final list of competitors among 21 theater companies from Belarus, Bulgaria, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Tunisia, United Kingdom and the Philippines.

Considered to be one of the most influential youth theater fora in Eastern Europe, the Teatralny Koufar International Theater Festival is organized by the Belarusian State University and aims to serve as a transnational platform that unites talented and active young people from around the world. It has hosted theater groups from more than 60 countries the past 13 years.

An independent jury of theater professionals will proclaim winners in three categories—Best Amateur Theater, Best Theater of Professional School and Best Youth Professional Theater.

Individual prizes will likewise be given for acting, direction and scenic design, while the festival grand prize known as The Big Koufar will be decided on by the viewing public.

First presented in 2014, Oedipus is a one-hour reduction of Sophocles’ Theban trilogy, consisting of Oedipus Rex, Oedipus at Colonus and Antigone, in Filipino translations by Rolando Tinio and Onofre Pagsanjan.

Directed by Riki Benedicto, it has been performed at the UP Theater Council’s Curtain Call play festival in 2014 and at the Mont-Laurier International Theatre Festival in Quebec, Canada in 2015.

It recently won the International University of La Rioja Award (UNIR) for Best International Show in the IV Premios Escenamateur “Juan Mayorga” de las Artes Escénicas.

It will be restaged at the DLS-CSB School of Design and Arts (SDA) Theater scheduled later this month as part of its send-off and fundraising activities.