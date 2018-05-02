Dumaguete radio commentator dies

BACOLOD CITY: Radio anchor-commentator, Edmund Sestoso, who was shot on Monday by two unidentified gunmen after his program in Dumaguete City died in the hospital on Tuesday.

Juancho Gallarde, president of the Dumaguete Press Club (DPC), posted on his Facebook account that he was informed by Sestoso’s daughter that the radio anchor passed away at about 4 p.m. at the Silliman University Hospital.

Sestoso, 51, had just boarded his motorcycle after coming from Power 91 DYGB FM station in Barangay Daro at around 10 a.m. on Monday when the gunmen also on a motorcycle drove alongside and shot him several times at close range.

He had just finished his block time radio program “Tug-anan” on dyGB 91.7 FM.

Media groups on both sides of Negros province condemned the attack on Sestoso as the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Undersecretary Jose Joel Sy Egco, PTFoMS executive director, ordered Supt. Jonathan Pineda, Dumaguete City police director and Senior Supt. Ferdinand Bartolome, chief of the Crime Monitoring Division of the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management of the Philippine National Police “to conduct a thorough investigation and leave no stone unturned to identify the gunmen behind this cowardly attack on the commentator.”

The PTFoMS believes the shooting “maybe related to Sestoso’s work as broadcaster.”

In statements issued by Renato Duran, president of Negros Press Club based in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental and Gallarde, of DPC in Negros Oriental, “condemned in the highest possible terms the shooting of our colleague Edmund Sestoso.”

Duran said the dastardly act is a form of intimidation and curtailment on the role of the media as channel of information to the public.