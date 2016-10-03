Dumaguete readies for UNIGAMES beach volley

DUMAGUETE CITY: A 1,100-sq. meter area by the seashore in front of Rizal Blvd. here is being prepared as the venue for this year’s beach volleyball competition of the University Games (UNIGAMES) to be hosted by this city.

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo was accompanied Monday morning by City Engr. Edwin Quirit to the site to make sure work is unhampered with three more weeks to go. Some of the 3,000 to 4,000 participants coming from 40 colleges and universities across the country have already begun to book hotels.

Remollo has directed Quirit to accelerate the preparation with the use of the natural deposited and natural attrition of sand in the area, to be reinforced with at least 436 cubic meters of sand, which is equivalent to 30 10-wheeler trucks from different sources.

The mayor is optimistic this will be the start of the annual holding of the beach volleyball competition in this part of the country and the venue for Frisbee competitions, including sepak takraw, and nightly events.

Remollo said he plans to construct bleachers near the seawall for spectators and a brick wall in the east portion as temporary retaining wall, so that accumulated sand in the shoreline could be flattened.

The mayor said such national competitions as well as local tournaments would make the youth busy and keep them away from illegal drugs.

If the event turns out to be a success, Remollo said, the beach volleyball area will be expanded up to one hectare, as the city has agreed in principle to host the annual beach volleyball competition of the UNIGAMES.

