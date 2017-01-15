Dumapong leads Philspada seminar

The Philippine Sports Association of the Differently Abled (Philspada) led by Paralympian Adeline Dumapong has conducted a seminar-workshop on personality development recently at the Philsports Multi-Purpose Arena in Pasig City.

Dumapong, a bronze medalist in the 2000 Sydney Paralympics, led the 82 participants of the two-day event which carried the theme “Together We Can!”.

“The seminar-workshop aimed to teach para athletes and their coaches the importance of soft skills such as personal accountability, negotiation, conflict resolution, clear communication and other values that are important for their personal growth creating positive attitude that is hoped to spill over their own teams and to the organization thereby having a more united and stronger Philippine Team,” said Dumapong.

She is in charge of Philspada’s women in sports.

In May 2016, Dumapong went to the US to attend the Global Sports Mentoring Program administered by the University of Tennessee’s Center for Sports, Peace and Society.

“During the program, I was mentored at the Lakeshore Foundation, an Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, where I developed my action plan which includes this seminar and workshop for the para athletes of the Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled, the National Paralympic Committee of the Philippines (Philspada-NPC,” she explained.

Dumapong presented her action plan to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in December and got a positive response.

“During my meeting with Commissioner Celia Kiram, whose office is in-charge of Gender and Development, I pitched my action plan and they enthusiastically supported it. Although it was originally meant for women athletes Commissioner Kiram said the male athletes can benefit from it as well, therefore, participants included all Philspada-NPC Phils. female and male athletes, coaches and trainers as they are all part of the national team,” Dumapong further said.