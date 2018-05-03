‘Dumb and cruel,’ says Lacson on release of drug list

SEN. Panfilo Lacson on Thursday described as “dumb and cruel” the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) decision to release its list naming barangay (village) officials linked to illegal drugs.

Lacson was reacting to criticisms that one of those included in the list was dead.

PDEA said the narcolist had been “validated” by the Philippine National Police (PNP), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) and Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP).

“There are two words to describe what PDEA had done: it’s dumb and cruel. Dumb because the intelligence report is being used to help law enforcement gather evidence,” Lacson said in a media forum on Thursday.

He said it was the job of the law enforcement agency “to convert the intelligence report into a case which they can file with the DOJ (Department of Justice).”

“But since it was made public, the implication is [that]those probably guilty of drug trading will be forewarned. If you’re a barangay kagawad (village councilor) or barangay chairman involved in drugs, you will throw any evidence that might be implicate you during a raid in your house or entrapment operation. So, the intelligence report became useless,” he said in Filipino.

“Cruel because you cannot say that an intelligence report is validated. The intelligence report can be validated if proper charges, with sufficient evidence, are filed in court,” Lacson said.

The senator also said that the barangay officials could file libel cases against PDEA and other concerned agencies if the list tarnished their reputation.

“At the most they can file libel against those who released the list, which include their names. If you think your reputation has been damaged due to an action which was illegal, you can sue for libel,” he said.

“So, they should be very careful in releasing [an]intelligence report because this [is]merely for the consumption law enforcement agencies,” Lacson added. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO