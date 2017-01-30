Dumlao tagged as brains of Jee kidnapping

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday presented an alleged agent who tagged Supt. Rafael Dumlao, head of the Anti-Illegal Drugs Group based in Camp Crame, as the mastermind of the abduction of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

NBI Director Dante Guirran said Jerry Omlang, 36, who has been a volunteer worker since 2007, surrendered over the weekend and linked Dumlao to the crime.

Omlang was identified as “Jerry” in the charge sheet filed before an Angeles City court where the main accused are Dumlao and Senior Police Officer 3 Ricky Santa Isabel.

Omlang admitted that he withdrew cash from an ATM machine using the card of Jee.

An NBI lawyer, Darwin Lising, said Omlang has worked in his office since 2007.

Dumlao is now in the custody of the PNP.

Meanwhile, Aguirre announced that the Angeles City has granted the motion of the Public Attorney’s Office for a reinvestigation which practically suspended the court proceedings.

“The reinvestigation will give way for suspects to file their counter-affidavits. The DoJ has 60 days for reinvestigation,” he said. Jaime R. Pilapil