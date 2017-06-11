Duno scores 2nd round TKO win over Tinampay

Romero “Ruthless” Duno scored a second round technical knockout (TKO) win over compatriot Jason Tinampay Saturday night in the main event of “Brawl at the Mall: The Homecoming” at the Robinson Mall Atrium in General Santos City.

The 21-year old Duno didn’t give Tinampay any chance to find his groove as he delivered a solid right straight and knocked out his opponent in the second round. It was Duno’s fourth knock down to Tinamapay in the second round.

“Duno showed that he is really a world-class fighter now. It was a great win for Duno. He really improved a lot,” said Duno’s promoter JC Mananquil.

“We are sending Duno to Los Angeles, USA before the end of the month to train at the Wildcard gym and he will stay there for at least six months,” added Mananquil. “Golden Boy Promotion Oscar dela Hoya will promote his fight there, but we’re still going to discuss it.”

Duno, who improved to 14-1 win-loss record with 13 knockouts, was coming off a second-round knockout win over the erstwhile unbeaten Christian Gonzalez of Mexico last March 10 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Tinampay fell to 8-5-1 record.

Meanwhile, Froilan Saludar won over fellow Filipino Salatiel Amit via ninth round TKO win also on Saturday in a non-title flyweight bout at the Mandaue Sports Complex in Cebu.

Saludar, 28, improved his win-loss-draw record to 25-2-1 with 16 knockouts.