Duno takes on Rota June 10

Romero Duno will face Jovany Rota in the main event of Brawl at the Mall: The Homecoming on June 10 at Robinsons Mall Atrium in General Santos City.

The 10-round bout could be the Duno’s last fight in the country as he aims to try his luck in the United States.

“I am happy to showcase my talent at home again after a big win in USA. I will do my best to put a great show for the fans on June 10,” said Duno.

Duno made an impressive US debut by scoring a second-round knockout against erstwhile unbeaten Christian Gonzalez last March 10 at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, California to capture the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Intercontinental Lightweight title.

The 21-year old Duno currently has a record of 13 wins with 12 knockouts against only one defeat. He has also signed up with the Golden Boy Promotions recently.

“This will be Duno’s last fight in the Philippines before he will start campaigning in the US under his US promoter Golden Boy Promotions,” said promoter Jim Claude Manangquil of Sanman Promotions.

The 7th edition of the Brawl at the Mall will also feature Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and reigning WBC Asia light heavyweight champion Muhamad Farkhan of Malaysia against former WBC Youth champion Marlon Alta.

Farkhan retained his WBC Asia light heavyweight crown in his first defense via a fourth round TKO win over Jahet Kaseba last January 7 at the Johor International Convention Center in Johore, Bahru, Malaysia.

In the other scheduled matches, current World Boxing Organization (WBO) Intercontinental super flyweight king Aston Palicte of Soong Gym will face John Mark Apolinario while Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) featherweight champion Marquil Salvana of Sanman Boxing Gym will battle Alvin Bais.

Palicte won by split decision against previously unbeaten Oscar Cantu last December 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental super flyweight title and the North America Boxing Federation super flyweight crown.

Meanwhile, Salvana won the vacant PBF featherweight title by a second round TKO over JP Macadumpis last March 12 at the T’Boli Municipal Gym in T’Boli, South Cotabato.