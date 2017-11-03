Duque confirmation hinges on marijuana stand

THE confirmation of the appointment of Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd may hit a snag if he will insist on the passage of the bill that seeks to allow the use of marijuana for select medical cases.

Senate majority leader Vicente Sotto 3rd, a member of the Commission on Appointments, vowed to oppose Duque’s confirmation if the health secretary will push the bill that seeks to legalize marijuana for medical purposes.

“If he insists on the bill, I will object to his confirmation,” said Sotto, a known anti-drug advocate.

Duque has expressed support to the proposal allowing the compassionate use of marijuana or cannabis which is being sought under House Bill 180 or the Philippine Compassionate Medical Cannabis Bill.

The bill, authored by Rep. Rodolfo Albano 3rd, was passed by the House Committee on Health in September.

Sotto maintained that there is no need for the bill because Republic Act 9165 already allows the compassionate use of cannabis.

Section 2 of RA 9165 states: “The government shall however aim to achieve a balance in the national drug control program so that people with legitimate medical needs are not prevented from being treated with adequate amounts of appropriate medications, which include the use of dangerous drugs.”

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd however said since there is no law allowing the use of cannabis for medical purposes, it is still considered illegal.

Based on data from the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), marijuana is the second most commonly abused substance for the past several years next to “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

Several countries already passed a law legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes including Canada, France, Czech Republic and four states in the United States (US).

Marijuana according to some studies could help control epileptic seizures, manage arthritic pain, treat HIV-AIDS symptoms and even prevent the spread of cancer cells in the body.

Senate health committee chair Joseph Victor Ejercito in an earlier interview said that he is open to the idea of medical marijuana provided that security measures are in place to prevent abuse.