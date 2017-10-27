Duque gets back old DoH post

FRANCISCO Duque 3rd is set to return to the Department of Health (DOH), replacing Paulyn Ubial who was rejected by the Commission on Appointments earlier this month.

Duque’s appointment was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on October 26, according to documents sent to the reporters on Thursday.

“Secretary Duque is not new to the DoH. He used to be its Secretary from June 2005 to January 2010. We wish him well in his present stint in the government,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Duque’s appointment came two weeks after the President designated Health Undersecretary Herminigildo Valle as the DoH officer in charge upon Ubial’s departure.

Prior to his appointment, Duque was chairman of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). He was appointed to the state pension fund in February.

Duque was previously chairman of the Civil Service Commission, where he played a pivotal role in developing the commission’s Roadmap for Development and Reforms for 2010-2015.

From 2001 to 2005, he served as president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., after which he was tapped to join the Arroyo cabinet.

As Arroyo’s Health secretary, Duque handled the AH1N1 flu crisis and oversaw the passage of the Cheaper Medicines Act of 2008.

The Pangasinan native finished his undergraduate and medicine degrees at the University of Santo Tomas, and obtained his master’s in science at Georgetown University.

‘Capable and experienced’

Undersecretary Valle on Thursday welcomed the ad interim appointment of Duque as Health secretary, saying the department was ready to “move forward” under the leadership of its old boss.

“He is definitely capable and experienced. I’m happy to have served as officer in charge in the interim. The DoH is ready to move forward under his able leadership,” Valle said in a text message.

“I just announced this (appointment) at our national staff meeting here in Iloilo where all the DoH hospital chiefs and regional centers are in attendance. Excellent timing for the announcement,” he added.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito expressed belief Duque would not suffer the same fate as Ubial who was rejected by the Commission on Appointments (CA).

“I don’t think he will have a hard time with the CA,” Ejercito said in a text message.

“Happy to hear that former Secretary Francisco Duque has been tapped to head the DOH once again. Looking forward to working with him very soon,” the senator added.

Ubial was the fifth Cabinet appointee of the President to be rejected by CA. The other four were Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr., Environment Secretary Gina Lopez, Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano and Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

KENNETH HERNANDEZ AND JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA