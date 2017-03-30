Duque named new GSIS chairman

Former health secretary Francisco Duque 3rd has been officially named the new chairman of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) following his election on February 28.

In his speech during the swearing-in ceremonies, Duque said he considers it a privilege to serve the government anew, particularly in GSIS, recounting how he witnessed its transformation over the last six years.

“GSIS went on to achieve other feats, such as the seal of Island of Good Governance from the Institute for Solidarity in Asia, and ISO 9001:2015 certification from TÜV Rheinland Philippines Inc.,” Duque said on Tuesday as he recalled GSIS was among the most complained-about government offices from 2010 to 2011.

He said that under his watch the GSIS will chart a new six-year road map envisioned to transform it to be one of the best pension institutions in the Asean region.

President Rodrigo Duterte first appointed Duque as a member of the GSIS board of trustees on February 15, then he was nominated as chairman by the Governance Commission for Government-owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG). Duterte approved his nomination.

Duque served as secretary of Health from June 2005 to January 2010.

He was also appointed chairman of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) where he became pivotal in developing the commission’s Roadmap for Development and Reforms for 2010-2015.

From 2001 to 2005, he served as president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and was the first to be awarded People Manager of the Year in Public Sector (National Level) by the People Management Association of the Philippines in 2014.