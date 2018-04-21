Duque: PAO charges ‘malicious’

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd on Friday said a case filed against him by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) before the Department of Justice (DoJ) was “malicious and oppressive.”

“The case filed by the Public Attorney’s Office is malicious and oppressive. Atty. Acosta’s actions are clearly unbecoming a public official and their counter-productive effects are prejudicial to the best interests of the service,” Duque told a news briefing.

Persida Acosta heads the PAO.

Duque was among the 38 respondents in a case filed earlier this week by the Public Attorney’s Office in behalf of the parents of 13-year-old Abbie Hedia.

Hedia had her first dose of anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia on November 17, 2017 and, on February 10, she died from septic shock, viral encephalitis, acute gastroenteritis and severe dehydration.

“While we are focusing on ensuring the health and wellness of the more than 837,000 children who received Dengvaxia, I will nonetheless answer these baseless allegations,” Duque said.

Statements made by the PAO on the Dengvaxia issue, according to the Health secretary, can negatively affect other immunization programs such as that on measles.

The DoH will launch a measles vaccination drive in the coming months.

“The [department]will continue its efforts to attend to the health concerns of children vaccinated with Dengvaxia. While this recent case filed by the PAO is counter-productive, we need to move forward to ensure that gaps in Dengvaxia vaccination are addressed and that other important health programs of the DoH continue to serve the needs of our people,” Duque said.

He questioned why he was among the respondents and former Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial was not.

“What they [PAO] are saying is that Secretary Paulyn Ubial stopped the Dengvaxia vaccination sometime in 2016. She never stopped it, she continued it,” Duque said.

“I’m wondering why I’m being impleaded but not Secretary Ubial. I think she is equally liable because she continued it despite knowing the red flags,” he added.

Ubial, according to Duque, expanded the dengue immunization program to include community-based vaccination in July 2017 from former Health Secretary Janet Garin’s initial school-based program.

He said he was the one who ordered the immediate suspension of the dengue immunization program on December 1, 2017, after learning of the Sanofi Pasteur’s health advisory on the possible side effects on November 29, 2017.

“After Sanofi announced that Dengvaxia poses additional risks to seronegative recipients, I immediately suspended the program,” Duque added.

He said it was also under his term that the government was able to refund P1.16 billion worth of unused vials of the vaccine.

“The first thing we’ll do is to first answer all these allegations before the Department of Justice. And that depends on the ExeComm. [executive committee]on what the decision will be if there is a possibility of filing counter-charges,” Duque added.

The government suspended its dengue immunization program after Sanofi Pasteur, the maker of Dengvaxia, warned in November last year that the vaccine may cause severe dengue to those who have never been exposed to the dengue virus.

The dengue immunization program was initiated in 2016 as a school-based program under then-Health Secretary Garin.

At least 830,000 people, many of them children, were said to have been inoculated with the Dengvaxia vaccine.