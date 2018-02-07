Duque seeks to recapture ‘glorious days’ at DoH as he gets CA nod

THE powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed the ad interim appointment of Francisco Duque 3rd as secretary of Department of Health on Wednesday, three months after he took the stewardship of the DoH, hoping to recapture its “glorious days.”

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Duque as Health secretary after the CA rejected the appointment of then head Paulyn Ubial.

Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd, chairman of the Committee on Health, sponsored Duque’s confirmation. Senators Manuel Pacquiao, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Joseph Victor Ejercito, and Ralph Recto also said that Duque was the “best man” to lead the DoH amid the controversy over the Dengvaxia vaccine.

“It is my honor and privilege to recommend to the plenary of the Commission on Appointments the confirmation of Dr. Francisco T. Duque 3rd as Secretary of the Department of Health. And now just like the terminator, Dr. Francisco T. Duque is back but as secretary of DoH, a position once held in the previous administration,” Honasan said.

He said that recognizing his impressive educational background and executive experience Duque “did not escape notice” of then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo who appointed him DoH secretary in 2005.

“Dr. Duque is not only passionate about public health. He is also an effective communicator. He was able to get his message across to the Filipino people. His management skills are validated by his accomplishments to date,” Honasan said.

The senator said that at present the country was confronted with a serious public health challenge caused by the Dengvaxia vaccine.

“But Dr. Duque has stayed on course and kept faith in guiding the department but in informing the Filipino people of the measures that are being undertaken by government to address the situation. He is bent on regaining the confidence of the people in the DoH in the face of pubic concerns surrounding Dengvaxia,” he said.

During his confirmation hearing, Duque became emotional as he recalled the “glorious days” of the DoH. “We have so much budget [now]. I think we need to recapture the glorious days, if you don’t mind, of the DoH then. We hoped to be able to motivate, to inspire,” Duque said as he held back tears. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO