Dusit Thani Manila welcomes the Fire Rooster

The most auspicious date in the Chinese lunar calendar was welcomed with eventful festivities at the Dusit Thani Manila Hotel lobby on January 28.

To attract good luck, the traditional Lion and Dragon Dance kicked off the celebration followed by the ceremonial dotting of eye spearheaded by General Manager Bruno Cristol.

Other hotel executives – Director of Sales and Marketing Leilani Merilo, PR and Communications Manager Dorothy Espiritu, Director of Engineering Don Adam Bautista and Assistant Director of Sales and Emilie Magsino were also present.

It was followed by the throwing of coins in front of the hotel Ang Pao tree and the lion eating the cabbage hung in the hotel offices to welcome prosperity and success this Year of the Fire Rooster.

Dusit Thani Manila also participated in the annual Makati City Hall’s Chinese New Year celebration at the Glorietta Activity Center.

Jianzhi exhibit for Chinese New Year

Paper cutting or jianzhi is one of the oldest and most popular folk arts in China. Symbolizing luck and prosperity, the artworks are usually made of red paper, and used on celebrations like the Spring Festival, weddings, and childbirth, and the New Year.

To welcome the Year of the Rooster, S Maison at the Conrad held a jianzhi exhibit at the mall’s atrium, in a program highlighted by traditional Lion and Dragon dances.

A joint project of S Maison and Association for Philippines-China Understanding, the exhibit gave mall-goers the rare opportunity to view these elegant and exquisite art works up close.