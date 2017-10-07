Dustin Johnson becoming stalwart for US in Ryder, Presidents Cup

After going 4-0-1 to lead a dominant 19-11 victory by the United States over the International Team in the Presidents Cup on Sunday, Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson has emerged as one of the US’s most relied-upon players in team competitions.

Johnson now has a winning record in both the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup after winning two alternate-shot foursomes matches with Matt Kuchar, winning two best-ball fourball matches with Brooks Koepka and halving his singles match with Branden Grace that finished after the Cup was already decided.

Johnson has competed three times in each of the biennial international team matches. His performance this past week at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J. boosted his Presidents Cup record to 8-4-2 including an impressive 5-0-1 foursomes, which is arguably the most challenging format.

Johnson had been 0-3 in fourballs in the Presidents Cup, including a pair of losses with Tiger Woods in 2011 and another with Jordan Spieth two years ago in South Korea, before winning twice with Koepka.

Johnson has six points in 11 Ryder Cup matches over three appearances in 2010, 2012 and 2016, going 6-5-0 overall. He is unbeaten at 3-0-0 in singles, 1-1-0 in foursomes and 2-4-0 in fourball matches.

He is 5-2-0 overall in the Ryder Cup, however, since going 1-3-0 as a rookie in 2010 in his first professional team competition.

Johnson is a combined 14-9-2 in Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup competitions.

He was also part of a winning US Walker Cup Team that won on foreign soil in 2007 shortly after he completed his four-year career at Coastal.

In order for the US to consistently win the Ryder Cup, it will likely need a strong performance from the world No. 1, which it looks like it will be able to count on.

One reason for the US’s struggles against Europe for nearly two decades was the poor performance in the competition of Tiger Woods during his years as the world’s top player. Woods holds a 13-17-3 Ryder Cup record. TNS