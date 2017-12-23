Sunday, December 24, 2017
    Dustin Johnson provides sneak peek at new digs

    Sports

    With the PGA Tour season on a break until January, Dustin Johnson is working on his look for 2018.

    The Coastal Carolina alumnus tweeted a picture of himself working on designs for new Dustin Johnson merchandise.

    Johnson, the No. 1 player in Official World Golf Ranking, is pictured with hats, design samples and a computer screen in the tweet.

    The caption reads: “Putting together new designs with @NewEraCap. DJ apparel should be back up in 2018 with awesome gear on the site.”


    Earlier in the day, Johnson gave a shout out to former NBA player Kobe Bryant, whose Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys were to be retired by the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

    “Two Championships, Ten All-Star Games, Two Scoring Titles, Five-Time All-Defensive First Team, One-Time League MVP, Two-Time Finals MVP #8vs24 @DrinkBODYARMOR,” his tweet read.

