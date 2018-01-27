Dustin Johnson taking break

Following a ninth-place finish in the European Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Sunday, Dustin Johnson is not playing over the next two weeks in either the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego or Waste Management Phoenix Open.

He’ll then play in consecutive weeks in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles. Johnson, who has 17 PGA Tour wins and nearly $50 million in official tour earnings, has won twice at Pebble Beach and is the defending champion at Riviera.

“I feel like my game is in good shape,” Johnson said in a post-round interview Sunday. “I’ve got two weeks off, so I’ll get a little practice in and get ready for Pebble. … Both tournaments, I really like the golf courses and I really like the events, so I’m definitely looking forward to that.”

His junior tournament, the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship, is the next week from Feb. 22-25, and Johnson said last week in Abu Dhabi that he hopes to make an appearance at the event at the TPC Myrtle Beach, at least one day. The WGC-Mexico Championship follows, where Johnson is also the defending champion.

Johnson has a win and runner-up in his two PGA Tour events this season, and assessing his play this past week, he said, “I had one good day on Friday, but other than that, it was just okay. A little bit off. I just made a few too many mistakes, really. But all in all, I mean, it was a solid week I guess. I just didn’t have my best stuff, that’s for sure.”

TNS