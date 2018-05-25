Dutch, Australia say Russia responsible for downing MH17

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands and Australia are holding Russia “accountable” for the 2014 downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, Dutch officials said on Friday, in a move likely to lead to legal action. The two countries “hold Russia responsible for its part in the downing” of the Malaysia Airlines flight, the Dutch government said in a statement. The two countries may now move towards submitting the complex dossier to an international judge or organization, it added. The move came a day after investigators concluded that the Russian-made BUK missile which smashed into the plane in mid-air on July 17, 2014 came from a Russian military brigade in Kursk. All 298 people on board the flight en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were killed. Most were Dutch, but there were 17 nationalities including Australian on board. Moscow has rejected Thursday’s accusations, saying no such weapon had ever crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border.

AFP