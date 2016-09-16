Duterte: 1,000 local officials, judges, cops in final ‘narco-list’

SAN MIGUEL, Bulacan: President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said at least 1,000 congressmen, mayors, judges, barangay captains, and governors were on his final list of government officials linked to the illegal drug trade.

Speaking before Army Scout Rangers in Camp Tecson, Duterte said he would release the list — already vetted by government agencies — very soon.

“The final report is there. I’m going to make it public,” the President said as he showed a folder bearing the list of individuals allegedly linked to illegal drugs.

“This came from raw reports, which I asked the intelligence [units], the PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) and NICA (National Intelligence Coordinating Agency) to check,” Duterte added.

Last month, Duterte read out the names of over 150 local government officials, judges, and police he claimed were involved in the illegal drug trade, and said more names would be revealed.

Before his list of over 150 names, Duterte accused five police generals of being protectors of drug syndicates. He has also released a supposed “matrix” of the illegal drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison.

So far, the highest officials on his lists are Sen. Leila de Lima and Pangasinan congressman Amado Espino Jr. Both have denied Duterte’s allegations.