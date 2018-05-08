Duterte, a ‘strongman’? Who cares!

CERTAINLY not the Filipinos who, in a Social Weather Station (SWS) survey last month, gave President Rodrigo Duterte a “very good” net trust rating of +65, with 76 percent of adult Filipinos saying they had “much trust” in their commander in chief. Although the president’s rating dipped slightly from the previous quarter’s survey, his trust rating stayed “excellent” in the Visayas (+70), Mindanao (+89), and Balance Luzon (+53).

The fact of the matter is that most Filipinos don’t give a hoot about how Western media depicts Duterte. What’s important is that he gets things done, however brash and unconventional he may seem to outsiders. From his iron-fisted methods to end the drug menace in the country to his resolute move to close Boracay in order to rescue the once idyllic island from an environmental disaster, Duterte’s unconventional tactics quickly solved many festering problems ignored by the previous administration.

Compared to the PNoy government’s slow-footed response to public concerns —except when illegally tapping government savings to fund senators’ pet projects, in exchange for convicting former Chief Justice Renato Corona, or releasing billions of taxpayer money to buy experimental vaccines – Duterte’s strong-minded, common sense and sometimes drastic approach are viewed by many ordinary Filipinos as a welcome relief.

However, his tough talk, colorful language and unorthodox methods have attracted criticism from local and international human rights groups who see the country as sliding toward autocracy. Understandably, Duterte’s style of governance does not sit well with purveyors of Western-style democracy, Time magazine included.

In its May 14 “Rise of the Strongman” international issue, the US weekly news magazine featured Duterte in its cover, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan, and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“Strongman” is a pejorative term often used by Western media to describe leaders of repressive regimes with unregulated and unaccountable use of power, and with no regard for civil liberties or tolerance for political opposition.

By depicting Duterte as a strongman, Time magazine unfairly and unjustly portrayed the president as a brutal authoritarian who sustains his rule through violence and repression. Worse, upon reading the cover story entitled, “The ‘Strongmen Era’ Is Here. Here’s What It Means for You,” there is a mere one-paragraph reference to Duterte, which does not explain how or why he was tagged as a “strongman” in the first place.

This is all that Time magazine said about Duterte: “In the Philippines, a rising tide of violent street crime helped elect Rodrigo Duterte, a former mayor who talked more like a Mob boss than a President, on his promises to wipe out the drug trade with his own brand of justice.”

I’m no Einstein but from a plain reading of the article (which, by the way, is readily accessible in the internet), it’s a bit of a stretch for Time magazine to incriminate him in the roster of “strongmen.”

The “strongman” label earned some pushback from Duterte, and justifiably so. “When did I rule over the Philippines? I won the presidency by 16 million (votes) because for most of the people, I was the only one carrying the message appropriate for the time,” he said.

“They said I was a strongman. I am not a strongman. I have never sent anyone to jail. For all I care you can criticize me and bullshit me to no end, and I can take that because you are my employer. I am just a government worker,” Duterte added.

The way I see it, the “strongman” word has become a rhetorical weapon, a way for Western powers (and media) to demonize strong nationalist leaders like Duterte who assert their non-Western identities.

For the West, the gospel of liberal democracy—a Western gift to the world—was supposed to bring about the rise of liberal, pro-Western leaders. The rise of Duterte, with his non-Western stance and rhetoric, is seen by the West as a threat to an international order that assumes Western liberal democracy to the best form of government.

Perhaps this explains why Singapore’s Lee Kwan Yew, like Duterte, was also labeled as a strongman. Yet, while Singapore may be barely democratic in Western eyes, it is now considered among the richest, healthiest, and safest countries in the world. Indeed, Singapore is an anomaly among so-called authoritarian states.

The late Singaporean leader did not espouse any political ideology, believing that “Western democracy was too volatile and forced policy to be short-term and appealing to the masses instead of adopting long-term policies that might initially be unpopular but beneficial for the country in the long term.” For Lee Kwan Yew, “the ultimate test of the value of a political system is whether it helps (the) society establish conditions that improve the standard of living for the majority of its people.”

This simply means, as a Singaporean writer puts it, the freedom of “being able to walk on the streets unmolested in the wee hours in the morning, to be able to leave one’s door open and not fear that one would be burgled…[and]knowing our children can go to school without fear of drugs, or being mowed down by some insane person with a gun…[and]knowing that our ability to get things done is not going to be limited by our ability to pay someone…”

These are the same simple freedoms desired by all Filipinos. And if it takes a supposed strongman like Duterte to achieve it, our countrymen definitely wouldn’t care how the West depicts him.