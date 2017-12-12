Duterte abolishes commission for urban poor

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will abolish the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP), according to Malacanang on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte mentioned that PCUP was notorious for junkets abroad, and has not met as a collegial body.

“The President stated two grounds behind his decision to abolish the commission. Number one, it is, according to him, a collegial body, and they have not met as a collegial body. Number two, the commissioners are notorious for junkets abroad. This kind of work performance has no place in the Duterte administration,” said Roque.

Roque said that “this latest decision of the President to abolish the PCUP, among others, for unnecessary junkets of its officials, prove beyond doubt that the President is very serious in his anti-corruption campaign.”

“We reiterate, we are serious about the drive against the corruption in government,” said Roque.

Roque said it was he who informed PCUP chairman Terry Ridon about the impending abolition of his agency.