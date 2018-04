PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte accepted the resignation of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, Malacanang said on Thursday.

The Manila Times reported in today’s issue that Aguirre was seen packing up and shredding documents, expecting to be fired anytime, according to Justice department sources.

Sources told The Times that Aguirre was on his way out, having lost the trust and confidence of the President after a series of blunders. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

csv/lol