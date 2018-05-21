Duterte accepts Cesar Montano’s resignation

President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) chief Cesar Montano.

This was confirmed by Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go in a text message sent to reporters.

“Opo and accepted na (Yes and he has already accepted it),” Go said when asked if the President has accepted Montano’s resignation.

In a separate text message, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat confirmed that Montano has resigned from his post.

“I would like to consider this matter closed but trust that the COA (Commission on Audit) will get to the bottom of this episode,” Puyat said. CATHERINE VALENTE