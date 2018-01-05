Duterte accepts son Paolo’s resignation as Davao City vice mayor

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of his son Paolo as Davao City vice mayor.

“President Rodrigo Duterte has already accepted this afternoon the resignation of Davao City Vice-Mayor Paolo Duterte,” Palace Spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement to reporters on Friday.

Paolo Duterte announced his resignation on Christmas Day over political and family concerns.

The oldest son of the President was linked to the P6.4 million shabu shipment from China, which he denied, and was involved in a heated exchange on social media with his daughter Isabelle who accused him of “ruining her Christmas every year” and of insinuating that he was a child beater. CATHERINE S. VALENTE