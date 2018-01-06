Duterte accepts son Paolo’s resignation as vice mayor

President Rodrigo Dutetre has accepted the resignation of his son Paolo Duterte as Davao City vice mayor, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said on Friday.

“President Rodrigo Duterte has already accepted this afternoon the resignation of Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte,” Roque said in a statement sent to reporters.

In a letter dated January 5, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea informed Paolo about the acceptance of his resignation, “effective immediately.”

“We refer to your letter tendering your resignation as Vice Mayor of Davao City. On behalf of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, this is to inform you that your resignation is hereby accepted, effective immediately,” Medialdea said.

The younger Duterte resigned from his post effective December 25, “out of delicadeza,” citing “recent unfortunate events in my life that are closely tied to my failed first marriage.”

“When I was growing up my parents never failed to remind me of the value of the time honored principle of delicadeza and this is one of those instances in my life that I need to protect my honor and that of my children,” Paolo said in his speech before the city council.

The vice mayor cited the controversy over the P6.4-billion worth of shabu from China that went past the Bureau of Customs allegedly through the intervention of the so-called “Davao Group,” and his word war with his daughter Isabelle as reasons for his resignation.

Paolo, the eldest son of President Duterte, earlier said he would retire from politics in 2019.