Duterte accepts Tourism chief’s ‘voluntary’ resignation

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Yes accepted,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a text message, when asked about it.

Teo submitted her resignation to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea prior to the Cabinet meeting on Monday in Malacañang.

Teo has come under fire after the Commission on Audit revealed the placement of P60 million in tourism ads to Bitag Media, which produces “Kilos Pronto,” a blocktimer show on state-run PTV-4, despite the lack of a memorandum of agreement or contract.

She denied any conflict of interest in the deal, saying the transaction was between the Tourism department and PTV-4, not her brother’s media outfit.

Teo is the fifth official to leave the Duterte Cabinet, following the resignation of former Justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd.

Earlier on Tuesday, Teo’s lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, said his client resigned “voluntarily.”

“We wish to clarify that there was no demand on the part of the President for Secretary Teo to resign, and that the decision to do so was purely out of her own volition,” Topacio said in a press briefing at the Department of Tourism office in Makati.

“Secretary Teo reiterates that she has no wrongdoing and that all the dealings of the DOT went through legal processes, were above-board and done in good faith, and with total absence of malice” Topacio said.

The Tulfos announced that they would return the P60-million to the government after being hit by the issue.

“It was more of delicadeza to protect the family name and to show that the Tulfos do not wish to benefit from any government funds,” Topacio said.

He also noted that there was nothing illegal with what Teo did, as DOT only contracted with PTV4 and it was the station, which decided to put the funds into Tulfo’s show.

“DOT is not under investigation by COA… Wala akong nakikitang illegal, pangit lang talaga tignan,” according to Topacio.

(There is nothing illegal. It’s just that it’s inappropriate.)

“I am trying to coordinate with COA to know the process (how to return the funds). It has nothing to do with legitimacy. It has something to do with the family name,” she added. CATHERINE S. VALENTE, REICELENE JOY IGNACIO