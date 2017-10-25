Duterte accuses political opposition of concocting fake news amid drug war

AMID mounting criticisms and declining net satisfaction ratings on his deadly drug war, President Rodrigo Duterte accused the political opposition of concocting “fake news” about the campaign.

Advertisements

In his speech during the Asean Law Association Governing Council’s event in Malacanang on Wednesday, Duterte said the political opposition had been misleading the public with the wrong data and facts about the government’s war on drugs.

“Most of the victims who were killed and according to the bright guys of this country, and the political opposition, the guys who cannot accept defeat, they invented the fake news and concocted figures,” Duterte said.

“I do not deny that there were people killed in that campaign but what we say is that why are they killed? Because a shabu user or a lieutenant of the shabu syndicate always has a gun. And that is my experience when I was a mayor and sometimes I am there to watch them and sometimes to participate,” he added.

The President then cited the harmful effects of “shabu” as a reason for his intense crackdown on illegal drugs.

He said that shabu would adversely affect a person’s brain and could induce its users to harm even their loved ones.

“I took my office on June 30 and started to work in July and at the end of the year, we were able to make an accurate count of 1.3 million drug addicts. So my country is now reduced to slavery. The good portion of the population are slaves to a drug called shabu and overuse of shabu or constant use of shabu, six months to one year, shrinks the brain of a person. That explains the very reason why they are violent,” he said.

The President then repeated his threat against drug dealers, “I will kill you. Make no mistake, I will kill you.”

On October 11, Duterte ordered the police to withdraw from his anti-drug war after they were accused of rights abuses in killing thousands of people while following his orders to eradicate illegal drugs in society.

He replaced them with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which has about 2,000 officers compared with 165,000 for the police force.

On Friday, the President said he would be prepared to kill criminals himself, as he raised doubts about the PDEA being able to contain illegal drugs.

“Those who rape children, who rape women, those sons of… if you don’t want the police, I am here now. I will shoot them. That’s true! If nobody would dare it, I will pull the trigger,” he said.

Duterte said he was considering bringing the police back to run the drug war.

“Okay, let us see, six months from now. If things get worse again, I will say to these apes: ‘Go back to this job. You solve this problem of ours,'” he said, referring to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The government has many times defended Duterte’s war on drugs, which has claimed the lives of about 3,800 people in legitimate police operations, according to police statistics.

Human rights groups, however, estimate that the death toll in the war on drugs could be as high as 13,000, a figure dismissed by the government as overblown.

The PNP also recently said there were no cases of extrajudicial killings in the country.