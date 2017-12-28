Duterte to act on alleged PCSO corruption – Roque

President Rodrigo Duterte will take action on allegations of corruption made by Sandra Cam against her colleagues at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Cam, who was recently appointed member of the board, claimed that the PCSO spent P10 million for its Christmas party. She added that operators of the Small Town Lottery, are only remitting 20 percent of STL revenues since the 80 percent are pocketed by gambling lords.

“The President will act on the allegations made by Cam on the [supposed]extravagant Christmas party and the STL issue,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said.

Roque however added that the President will not make a hurried judgment.

“I understand that these issues have been brought to the House and the Senate, and we will wait for the outcome of the investigation of both houses of Congress,” he said.

Rep. Sherwin Tugna of Citizens’ Battle Against Corruption party-list however said Cam should present compelling evidence to back up her allegations.

“At this point, I do not see any concrete basis for the allegations. I believe that General Balutan’s administration has the credibility. He has a good track record in serving the government, as a military man and as head of the PCSO. [A congressional] inquiry should have solid basis,” Tugna said in a text message to The Manila Times.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan on Tuesday denied Cam’s allegations, saying she is out to get the agency’s top post in order to allow her friend, Charlie “Atong” Ang, to take control of the STL operations nationwide.

Balutan said Cam is determined to get the top PCSO post to allow the entry of Ang to the institution and monopolize STL operations.

“Her ultimate goal is to replace me or the chairman and usher her longtime friend Atong Ang into the PCSO systems to control STL nationwide,” Balutan said.

The PCSO general manager claimed Cam and Ang tried but failed to get the approval of the agency for Ang’s STL bid.