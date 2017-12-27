Duterte to act on alleged PCSO corruption – Roque

President Rodrigo Duterte will take action on allegations of corruption made by Sandra Cam against her colleagues at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Cam, who was recently appointed member of the board, claimed that the PCSO spent P10 million for its Christmas party. She added that operators of the Small Town Lottery, are only remitting 20 percent of STL revenues since the 80 percent are pocketed by gambling lords.

“The President will act on the allegations made by Cam on the [supposed]extravagant Christmas party and the STL issue,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said.

Roque however added that the President will not make a hurried judgment.

“I understand that these issues have been brought to the House and the Senate, and we will wait for the outcome of the investigation of both houses of Congress,” he said.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan on Tuesday denied Cam’s allegations, saying she is out to get the agency’s top post in order to allow her friend, Charlie “Atong” Ang, to take control of the STL operations nationwide. LLANESCA T. PANTI

LP/CC