Duterte admin keeps very good rating – SWS

Satisfaction with President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration remained “very good” in the first quarter of 2017, the result of the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Wednesday showed.

The poll, conducted from March 25 to 28 among 1,200 adults, showed that 75 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the national government, nine percent were not satisfied and 16 percent were undecided.

The result gave the Duterte administration a net satisfaction rating of +66, up five points from the +61 percent reported in the same period in 2016.

The SWS classifies net satisfaction ratings of at least +70 as “excellent”; +50 to +69 as “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”; +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad” as well as -70 and below as “execrable.”

The same survey found that the Duterte administration bagged a “very good” rating for “helping the poor” at +63, down three points from the +66 in the December survey.

The administration also got “good” scores for “developing science and technology” at +49; “fighting terrorism” +47; “defending the country’s territorial rights” at +46; “providing jobs” at +43; “fighting crime” at +41; “eradicating graft and corruption” at +39; “solving the problem of extrajudicial killings” at +37; “reconciliation with communist rebels” at +32; “foreign relations” at +46 and “reconciliation with Muslim rebels” at +33.

The administration’s net satisfaction ratings remained “excellent” in Mindanao at +79.

In the Visayas, the Duterte administration maintained a very good rating at +67, in Metro Manila at +62, and in “Balance Luzon”, 60.

The government’s net ratings also stayed “very good” across socioeconomic classes: +69 among respondents belonging to class E; +61 among those in class ABC; and +66 in class D or the “masa.”

Ernesto Abella, the President’s spokesman, welcomed the latest SWS survey which he said shows overall “growing public appreciation with the Duterte administration.”

“The people are beginning to feel the significant strides of the current government in the following areas, namely: helping the poor (which was rated ‘very good’), fighting terrorism, defending the country’s territorial rights, providing jobs, fighting crime, eradicating graft and corruption, solving the problem of extra judicial killings, reconciliation with Muslim rebels, and reconciliation with communist rebels (which were all rated ‘good’),” Abella said in a statement.

First published on the BusinessWorld, the survey has sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, ±4 for Balance Luzon, as well as ±6 points each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.