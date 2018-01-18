Duterte administration posts record-high net satisfaction rating — SWS

THE administration of President Rodrigo Duterte got a record-high satisfaction rating that surpassed the record of his predecessor, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The poll from December 8 to 16 among 1,200 respondents nationwide, showed that 79 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with the performance of the government while 9 percent were dissatisfied.

The rating yielded a new record-high net satisfaction rating of 70 percent, which the SWS classified as “excellent”

“This is a 12-point rise, and up by one grade, from the very good +58 (71 percent satisfied, 13 percent dissatisfied) in September 2017,” SWS said.

The result is the highest net satisfaction rating since the +66 June 2013 rating of the administration of then president Benigno Aquino 3rd, the pollster added.

SWS attributed the Duterte administration’s gains to new record-high net satisfaction scores in Mindanao, Metro Manila, and Luzon, combined with a “steady” score in the Visayas.

The government obtained “excellent” net ratings in Mindanao at 87 percent and in Metro Manila at 71 percent, while it received “very good” ratings in Luzon at 67 percent and in Visayas at 57 percent.

Net satisfaction ratings also saw a rise in class D or the masa, at a new record-high +71 in December.

The rating was “very good” at +66 in the poorest class E, and +62 among the richest class ABC.

First published on BusinessWorld on Thursday, the SWS survey has sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.