Duterte admits offering DILG post to Ex-SBMA chairman Diño

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte confirmed that he offered former Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairman Martin Diño a post at the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In an interview aired over state-run PTV4 on Thursday night, Duterte said he asked Diño to resign to stop bickering at the SMBA.

“Kailangan i-fuse ko position niya at pati yung position ng administrator (I have to fuse his position and the position of the admnistrator)…kasi (because) there’s bickering so I have to explain,” Duterte said.

“It was not really the fault of Diño neither of the administrator but in the name of public interest, for the cohesive office, finuse ko, pinagdikit ko nang isa. But I offered him the undersecretary, yun talagang sanay siya. Sa mga barangay captains, dito ka, yun lang. Wala namang issue diyan,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Diño said he had accepted Malacañang’s offer to serve as DILG undersecretary for barangay affairs.

He said the offer came in his meeting with Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Duterte removed on Monday Diño as SBMA chair, and named Wilma Eisma as his replacement.

This came amid a power struggle between Diño and Acting Administrator Randy Escolango.

Diño refused to recognize Escolango’s designation and had challenged the validity of an executive order splitting SBMA’s leadership between the chairman and the administrator.

The former SBMA head was the original standard-bearer of PDP-Laban in the 2016 elections until he withdrew his candidacy to allow Duterte to run as his substitute. He was widely seen as Duterte’s “placeholder” back then.

Diño was also former chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC).