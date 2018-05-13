Duterte adviser assures Robredo of ‘alternatives’ to Security Council to resolve external threats

THERE are “alternative coordinating mechanisms” to discuss and find solutions to external threats aside from convening the National Security Council (NSC), which is President Rodrigo’s “call,” an adviser of the Chief Executive said on Sunday.

“We have alternative coordinating mechanisms for security [such as the]Security, Justice, Peace Cabinet Cluster presided by the cluster chairman,” said Hermogenes Esperon Jr., who was asked to comment on Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s request last week to convene the NSC amid concerns over China’s growing militarization in the disputed territories in the West Philippine Sea.

Esperon said select Cabinet officials were also part of the cluster, which Duterte presides over as part of the NSC executive committee.

He also said that the National Intelligence Board, which he himself chairs, was also among the alternatives.

Robredo went to the general headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Quezon City, where, according to sources, she was briefed by Armed Forces Chief Carlito Galvez Jr. and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on the situation in the West Philippine Sea and even on the counter-terrorism and counter insurgency operations of the military.

The briefing came after China installed missile systems in the reefs within the 200-nautical mile economic zone of the Philippines, which are Subi (Zamora) reef, Mischief (Panganiban) reef and Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) reef. DEMPSEY REYES