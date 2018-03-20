Duterte against divorce bill – Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte, whose marriage to his first wife Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled in 2000, does not support the passage of the divorce bill, Malacañang said on Monday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. issued the statement in a press briefing at the Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges Auditorium in Nabua, Camarines Sur.

“Ayaw niya po sana magkomento [pa]pero since nagbotohoan naman sa kamara, ang President po ay tutol sa divorce ([Duterte] does not really want to comment but since the voting is over, the President is against divorce),” Roque said. “Ang sabi po niya kawawa po yung mga anak at kung magkakaroon ng divorce mawawalan po ng karapatan na magsampa ng kaso yung mga asawa na pinabayaan ng mga asawa nila matapos sila mag divorce (The President said the children will suffer if divorce [will be legal]. Also, the spouses will not be able to file charges against their husbands if their divorce is finalized.).”

This is the first time Roque issued a statement on the divorce bill.

“Ang una nyang [Duterte] sabi sa akin, no comment na lang tayo pero since nagtanong kayo at tapos naman ang botohan sa kamara eh yan po ang kanyang paninindigan (He told me before not to comment but since you asked and the voting is already over, that is his stand on the issue),” Roque said.

The House of Representatives passed House Bill 7303 entitled “An Act Instituting Absolute Divorce and Dissolution of Marriage in the Philippines” last week.

The bill, authored by 20 lawmakers, aims to “ensure an inexpensive and affordable court proceedings in securing an absolute divorce decree.”

Under the bill, separation for at least five years, legal separation by judicial decree for at least two years, psychological incapacity, gender reassignment surgery, irreconcilable differences and joint petition of spouses will merit a divorce.

It also provides priority for Overseas Filipino Workers with respect to court hearings, as well as a mandatory six-month cooling-of period for petitioner spouses.

Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza welcomed Duterte’s stand on the proposed divorce law.

“We welcome and fully appreciate President Duterte’s stand against the divorce law. The President has saved the Filipino family with his strong position against divorce, which has been passed on second reading in the Lower House. We strongly agree with the President that divorce would be very detrimental to mothers and children,” Atienza said.

Atienza had expressed his strong opposition to House Bill 7303 during plenary deliberations.

“Through ayes and nays, I, together with a miniscule number of lawmakers voiced our opposition to the bill but our collective voices were ultimately drowned out by the majority of Congressmen for the passage of the bill on second reading,” he added.

“We admire the President’s display of strength and character. He did not allow himself to be stampeded by the mob on this critical issue. His strong leadership will forever be remembered for saving the Filipino family and future generations. I am sure that with his strong position against divorce, this bill will most likely be relegated to the archives,” Atienza said.