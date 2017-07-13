SOME senators, on both sides of political fence, frowned on the reinstatement of Supt. Marvin Marcos and 18 other policemen involved in the killing of former Albuera, Leyte mayor Rolando Espinosa in November 2015.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson deplored the apparent “slap-on-the-wrist” administrative penalty meted out on Marcos by the PNP IAS (Phil. National Police Internal Affairs Service) and subsequently approved by PNP Chief Ronald de la Rosa.

“It is not even a reinstatement. Rather, it was back-to-duty status after serving his 4-month suspension order. According to the decision, Marcos was not physically present when the raiding team killed Espinosa and Raul Yap, but outside supervising the operation,” he said.

“The others were given demotions and 6-month suspension. This effectively disregarded the conspiracy angle. In sum, there is a phrase to describe this whole damn thing: P*******a!” Lacson said.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte said that he did “not only set the murderers free, he now gave back their badges and guns so they could murder again with impunity.”

“Why? Because Duterte fears that these policemen might rat out on him for what they know about his involvement in the Espinosa murder,” Trillanes said.

Espinosa and another inmate, Raul Yap, were killed in an alleged shootout with a team of policemen from the Criminal Investigation Detection Group in Eastern Visayas inside their detention cells.

Sen. Grace Poe said that Marcos’ reinstatement to active duty “may further tarnish” the PNP as an institution that should value and uphold the rule of law in the performance of duty.

“Such reinstatement may just encourage a culture of impunity among the ranks. The PNP could very well carry out its duties in protecting our people without somebody like Marcos and his cohorts,” Poe said.

“This will send a very bad signal. Admittedly we have a lot of scalawags in the police force. We don’t want to breed impunity in the PNP,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan said, “It is quite disturbing considering that the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and the Senate findings point to murder. We hope the members of the Senate majority who signed the committee report will close ranks and fulfill its duty to act as a check and balance on the executive branch.”

“The reinstatement of murderous cops is a danger to the Filipino people. It is a clear disregard for the rule of law and the emboldens the culture of violence,” said Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros has described the President’s order as “a clear attempt to obstruct the course of justice” and “tacit approval of extrajudicial killings (EJK) in the country.”

“This is outright obstruction of justice from the highest level of governance and Executive promotion of extrajudicial killings. For those who still deny that there are state-sanctioned killings, here is damning proof,” Hontiveros said.