Duterte among ‘strongmen’ on Time’s cover

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte was among the “strongmen” featured in the cover of Time Magazine international edition.

The cover story, written by Ian Bremmer, features Duterte along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The article, “Rise of the Strongman,” is on a global trend in favor of “more muscular, assertive leadership” embodied by Putin and United States President Donald Trump.

“In every region of the world, changing times have boosted public demand for more muscular, assertive leadership. These tough-talking populists promise to protect ‘us’ from ‘them.’ Depending on who’s talking, ‘them’ can mean the corrupt elite or the grasping poor; foreigners or members of racial, ethnic or religious minorities. Or disloyal politicians, bureaucrats, bankers or judges. Or lying reporters,” the article read.

“Out of this divide, a new archetype of leader has emerged. We’re now in the strongman era,” it added.

In the article, Duterte was described as “a former mayor who talked more like a mob boss than a President, on his promises to wipe out the drug trade with his own brand of justice.”

Duterte’s administration has many times defended the drug war, saying it was not behind summary killings.

Officials have also asserted that drug suspects slain in police operations had resisted arrest.

Over 4,000 have been killed in anti-drug operations, based on the latest government data.

This is the second time that the Philippine leader was featured on the cover of the magazine.

A black and white photo of a smiling new President was the cover of a thin May 23, 2016 edition that tags him as “The Punisher.”

In the following year, Duterte was also listed as among the world’s 100 most influential people alongside his political rival, Sen. Leila de Lima, who was since imprisoned for drug charges under the President’s war on drugs campaign.

Before Duterte made it to the list, the magazine reported that the Philippine President also led the online poll.

Despite criticism of his anti-narcotics campaign, Duterte remains popular and is the country’s most trusted public official, according to opinion polls.

In a Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll released late April 2018, Duterte had a “very good” net trust rating of +65. This is a 10-point decline from his “excellent” rating of 75 points in December 2017.

The SWS survey found that 76 percent of adult Filipinos with “much trust” and 10 percent with “little” trust in Duterte, while 14 percent said they are “undecided.”

The President also led the list of top government officials whom Filipinos approved of and trusted, according to Pulse Asia Survey in December 2017.

According to the survey, all of the respondents ranked the President as the top government official whom they approved of (80 percent) and trusted (82 percent).

AFP/CC