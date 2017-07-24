Duterte announces launchof 15 roll-on-roll off ships

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that the government would launch 15 brand new roll-on roll-off ships in the major sea routes of the Philippines.

“I am announcing 15, new RoRo vessels to aid in transportation across major nautical routes in the Philippines” Duterte said in his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Duterte said the Philippines was aiming to reach the Golden Age of the Infrastructure by promoting mobility and connectivity in its “Build, Build, Build” projects.

Duterte said the sea route would be from General Santos and Davao in Mindanao to Bitung, Indonesia last April.

“We are going to Build, Build, Build,” the President said.

Duterte also said that the government would be building new airports in the future from money lent by China.

“We will get money from China and we will have new airports in the coming years,” Duterte said.

Duterte noted that the Philippine spending for infrastructure increased from 5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product in 2017 to 7 percent of GDP in 2022 amounting to almost P9 trillion.