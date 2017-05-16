Duterte on another ICC case: Go ahead

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he is not troubled by threats from Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano to file a complaint against him before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his alleged human rights violations.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Davao City from China, Duterte added that he is ready to face any complaint against him in any tribunal.

“Yeah, he can go ahead. He is free to do it. This is a democracy,” the President said during a news conference.

Duterte made the statement after the quashing by the House of Representatives on Monday of an impeachment complaint against him filed by Alejano for lack of substance.

Alejano is considering going to the ICC to make Duterte answer for alleged state-sponsored killings in the President’s war on drugs.

In April, lawyer Jude Sabio filed a complaint before the ICC, accusing the President of committing crimes against humanity and mass murders since the Duterte administration started its deadly war against the narcotics trade.

But Duterte reiterated that he had been investigated by the Commission on Human Rights during the time of now detained Sen. Leila de Lima but failed to prove all the allegations against him.

He said separate inquiries at the Senate and the House of Representatives found that the drug killings are not state-sponsored.

“Look, I was investigated by the [Commission] on Human Rights when [de Lima]was still the chairman. I was investigated again when she was the Justice secretary. Then, I was investigated again by the Senate and I was investigated again by the House [of Representatives],” the President added.

Duterte said although there have been casualties in the war on drugs, he is not sanctioning murder.

“Some guys are being taken for a ride. Totoo ‘yang may namatay. Anak ng… Ano ba namang gyera sa droga na walang namatay [That’s true, some were killed. Son of a… Is there a war on drugs where no one dies]?” he added.

“Pero not in the character and kind that I was dissed, ‘yung mag-utos ng ganun, pati bata. Kalokohan ‘yon. Kilala man ninyo ako [But not in the character and kind that I was dissed to order (the killings), even of children. That’s insane. You know me],” the President said.