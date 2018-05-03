Duterte: ‘Anybody can criticize me, except foreigners’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte stood firm against the continued stay of Australian nun Patricia Fox in the Philippines after the Bureau of Immigration cancelled her missionary visa over her alleged involvement in partisan politics.

Duterte’s reaction stemmed from calls by his batchmates in San Beda College, asking him to reconsider the deportation order on Fox.

“The people of San Beda, they want me to reconsider [my stance on]the nun. There are a lot of nuns here [in the Philippines.]There are nuns in farms. [There are nuns] with the NPA. Bring them here. We have a surplus of nuns,” Duterte said on Thuursday.

NPA is the New People’s Army.

Duterte said that anybody was free to criticize him, except foreigners.

“You do not have the right [to criticize me], you do not support me. You are not paying my salary. You go ahead, you rally in plazas, you offend me, and curse the government. You are free to say anything against me because we are public property… Anybody can criticize me, except for foreigners,” Duterte said.

Duterte also cited Immigration Operation Order 2015-25 signed by then Justice secretary Leila de Lima, which stated that tourists could not join rallies — whether for or against the government.

On Thursday, Malacanang said deportation order would stay until the camp of Fox appealed or challenged it before the Commission on Immigration and Deportation (CID).

“Unless they get a [temporary restraining order]from the [Court of Appeals] CA that it is grave abuse of discretion, then it is final and executory,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said in a press briefing.

On April 16, Fox was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration for “attending protest rallies and engaging in political activities.”

Two days after, Roque said in a press briefing that the arrest of Fox was a “mistake” and that apologies were in order.

However, later that day President Rodrigo Duterte said he ordered the Australian nun’s detention and investigation.

“I ordered her to be investigated, not deported at once, not arrested, but invite her to an investigation for disorderly conduct. Philippine laws provide that I can deport you or refuse your entry if you are an undesirable alien,” Duterte said in a speech during the Armed Forces Of The Philippines (AFP) change of command ceremony and testimonial review for outgoing AFP Chief of Staff Leonardo B. Guerrero.

“I can swallow, I can take all attacks from the Lumads to the highest religious orders of all sorts, from my brother Moro, from the military, from everybody. You are a Filipino, you are entitled to criticize. Freedom of expression is unlimited and it goes for everybody but to otherwise undermine and treat the Philippines like a mat to wipe your feet, I will not (allow it),” Duterte added.

Duterte also urged Fox to criticize her own government and speak out on how Australia handles the “refugees, hungry and dying.”

Fox’s arrest followed the deportation of Giacomo Filibeck, an official of the Party of European Socialists, who was informed upon arrival at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on April 15 that he has been blacklisted and could not be allowed to enter the country.

Filibeck, who is critical of the Duterte government, was also accused of being engaged in political activities. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA